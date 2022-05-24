Financial Comparison: CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) vs. Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT)

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

CASI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibikase Therapeutics has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CASI Pharmaceuticals and Inhibikase Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 691.56%. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,478.95%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CASI Pharmaceuticals -93.65% -36.81% -22.87% Inhibikase Therapeutics -964.94% -41.29% -38.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CASI Pharmaceuticals and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CASI Pharmaceuticals $30.17 million 1.71 -$36.65 million ($0.22) -1.72 Inhibikase Therapeutics $3.10 million 6.18 -$14.79 million ($0.78) -0.97

Inhibikase Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CASI Pharmaceuticals. CASI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inhibikase Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma. The company's product pipeline includes CNCT19, an autologous CD19 CAR-T investigative product for the treatment of patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL); BI-1206 that is in Phase I/II trial in combination with anti-PD1 therapy Keytruda for solid tumors, and in a Phase I/IIa trial in combination with MabThera (rituximab) in patients with relapsed/refractory NHL; and CB-5339, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its product pipeline also comprises CID-103 for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma; Thiotepa, which has multiple indications including use as a conditioning treatment for various allogeneic haemopoietic stem cell transplants; and Octreotide long acting injectable formulations for the treatment of acromegaly and for the control of symptoms associated with various neuroendocrine tumors. The company has licensing agreements with Juventas Cell Therapy Ltd; BioInvent International AB; Black Belt Therapeutics Limited; and Cleave Therapeutics, Inc. It also has distribution agreements with China Resources Pharmaceutical Commercial Group International Trading Co., Ltd; Pharmathen Global BV; and Riemser Pharma GmbH. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects. It also develops IkT-01427, a product candidate that blocks the causative virus of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy from replicating in the body. The company has collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University; Louisiana State University School of Medicine, Shreveport; and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

