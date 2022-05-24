Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

FISI stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.10. 39,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,909. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 396.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 96.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

