Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery(R) platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. The company’s product candidate includes CP101, FIN-211, FIN-524 and FIN-525. Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is based in SOMERVILLE, Mass. “
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.
Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative net margin of 448.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avenir Management Company LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,584,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the third quarter worth $8,271,000. MSD Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 65.2% during the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 388,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 153,397 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Finch Therapeutics Group (Get Rating)
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH)
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.