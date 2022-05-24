FinVolution Group (FINV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 31st. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $384.15 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 26.57%.

FINV stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $10.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. FinVolution Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.82.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

