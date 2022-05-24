Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:FNWD traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,947. The company has a market cap of $160.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. Finward Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.07). Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finward Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 103,877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,399,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Finward Bancorp by 38.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Finward Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Finward Bancorp during the first quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

