Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finward Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company. It provides range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services. Finward Bancorp, formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp, is based in MUNSTER, Ind. “

Shares of OTCMKTS FNWD opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. Finward Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Finward Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:FNWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.07). Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Finward Bancorp will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Finward Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $321,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 37.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 219.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

