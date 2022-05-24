First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
FNLC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.60. 11,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.55. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $22.85 million during the quarter.
About First Bancorp (Get Rating)
The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.
