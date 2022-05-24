First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of FBP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.92. 1,509,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,443. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 732,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,349.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

