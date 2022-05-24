First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

NYSE:FBP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $218.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First BanCorp. news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 732,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp. (Get Rating)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.