First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.
NYSE:FBP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $16.62.
In other First BanCorp. news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,411,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 732,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.
About First BanCorp. (Get Rating)
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
