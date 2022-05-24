First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Announces Dividend of $0.16

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.
Shares of FBPI opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. First Bancorp of Indiana has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $24.96.
About First Bancorp of Indiana (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Bancorp of Indiana (FBPI)
- CrowdStrike: A Cybersecurity Unicorn
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.