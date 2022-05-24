First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Head-To-Head Review

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ConnectOne Bancorp and First Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ConnectOne Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00

ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.27%. Given ConnectOne Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ConnectOne Bancorp is more favorable than First Bank.

Dividends

ConnectOne Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ConnectOne Bancorp pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bank pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ConnectOne Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ConnectOne Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.8% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of ConnectOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ConnectOne Bancorp 39.81% 12.90% 1.60% First Bank 34.66% 13.18% 1.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ConnectOne Bancorp and First Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ConnectOne Bancorp $317.43 million 3.28 $130.35 million $3.15 8.36 First Bank $98.87 million 2.65 $35.43 million $1.72 8.12

ConnectOne Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. First Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ConnectOne Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ConnectOne Bancorp has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ConnectOne Bancorp beats First Bank on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts. It also provides consumer and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis; revolving lines of credit; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgages on primary and secondary residences; home equity loans; bridge loans; other personal purpose loans; and commercial construction and real estate loans. In addition, the company offers check cards, ATM cards, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, treasury direct, automated clearing house origination, mobile banking by phone, safe deposit boxes, and remote deposit capture services. It operates through a network of eight banking offices in Bergen County, five banking offices in Union County, one banking office in Morris County, one office in Essex County, one office in Hudson County, one office in Monmouth County, one banking office in Manhattan in New York City, one office in Nassau County on Long Island, one in Astoria, and five branches in the Hudson Valley, as well as one financial center in West Palm Beach in Palm Beach County. The company was formerly known as Center Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

First Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans that include auto, personal, and traditional installment loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; remote deposit capture; and cash management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Hamilton, Lawrence, Mercerville, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown counties in New Jersey, as well as Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, and West Chester counties in Pennsylvania. First Bank was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

