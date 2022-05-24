First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
FHB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.
FHB traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 482,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,329. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.13.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 176.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
About First Hawaiian (Get Rating)
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.