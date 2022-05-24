First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

FMBH stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.88.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.32%. Equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 163,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 200,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

