First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is $1.74. First Solar reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $4.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.73 million. First Solar had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $64.62. The stock had a trading volume of 25,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,897. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.07. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.38.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $222,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock worth $2,051,947 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

