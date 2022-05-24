First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:FAM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 21,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,844. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAM. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

