First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:FAM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 21,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,844. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
