First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FDEU traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.97. 6,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,977. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $14.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $151,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

