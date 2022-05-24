First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:FDEU traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.97. 6,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,977. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $14.13.
About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
