First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years.

FIF stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,517. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $15.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after buying an additional 41,145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

