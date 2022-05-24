First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:FSD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,010. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $16.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,805,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,937,000 after acquiring an additional 362,691 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $2,592,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

