First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:FSD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,010. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.14. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $16.16.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
