First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. 187,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,032. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the first quarter worth $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

