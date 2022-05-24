First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
NYSE FMY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
