First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:FCT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. 72,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,641. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $281,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

