FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $920.84 Million

Brokerages expect FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) to post $920.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstService’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $927.08 million and the lowest is $914.60 million. FirstService reported sales of $831.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstService will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FirstService.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

FSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.17.

FirstService stock opened at $121.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.06 and a 200-day moving average of $157.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.02. FirstService has a 1-year low of $115.33 and a 1-year high of $202.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,525,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42,901 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in FirstService by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,327,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,029,000 after purchasing an additional 879,160 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 28,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in FirstService by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in FirstService by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

