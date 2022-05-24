Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.81 billion. Flex posted sales of $6.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $28.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.03 billion to $28.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $29.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.70 billion to $29.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Flex has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

