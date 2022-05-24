Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Floor & Decor also posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 9.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 158,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.67. 1,572,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,537. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.86.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

