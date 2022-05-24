Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of FLO stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,231. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 715,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after acquiring an additional 105,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

