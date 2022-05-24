Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday.

NYSE:FLO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.11. 1,719,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,231. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth $52,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

