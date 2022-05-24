Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Stock Rating Lowered by ATB Capital

Flowr (CVE:FLWR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.04 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$0.08. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

FLWR stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.05. 74,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,679. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12. Flowr has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

