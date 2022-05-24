Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. OTR Global lowered shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,480 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 57,058 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.