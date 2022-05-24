ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ForgeRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth $2,183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $4,088,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $3,585,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter valued at $1,607,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

