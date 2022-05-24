Forterra (LON:FORT) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Forterra (LON:FORT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.40) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.28) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Forterra stock opened at GBX 253 ($3.18) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £565.06 million and a P/E ratio of 12.84. Forterra has a 1 year low of GBX 197.40 ($2.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 330 ($4.15). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 238.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

In other Forterra news, insider Stephen Harrison acquired 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £3,969.80 ($4,995.34).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

