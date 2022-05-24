Fortive Co. (FTV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,785 shares of company stock valued at $178,106 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 30.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,743,000 after purchasing an additional 507,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,707,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,065,000 after purchasing an additional 48,687 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,706,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,958,000 after purchasing an additional 65,494 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

