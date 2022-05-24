Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.04 Million

Analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) will report $161.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $147.39 million to $174.68 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $96.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year sales of $674.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.85 million to $725.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $862.50 million, with estimates ranging from $802.02 million to $922.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on FTAI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter valued at about $57,530,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Goff John C acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $6,453,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is -39.40%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

