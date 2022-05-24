Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foxtons Group plc is an estate agency which offer residential property sales and lettings services. It also offers mortgage advice and other related services. Foxtons Group plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of FXTGY opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Foxtons Group has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

