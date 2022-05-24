Franklin Myers Buys 10,700 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) Director Franklin Myers purchased 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,089.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,717.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DINO traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.44. 2,345,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,912. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.17. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $573,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $2,585,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. TheStreet raised HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

HF Sinclair Company Profile (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.