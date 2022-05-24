Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0618 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRHLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.