freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €29.80 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) received a €29.80 ($31.70) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on freenet in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on freenet in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) price objective on freenet in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on freenet in a report on Monday, May 9th.

FRA FNTN traded up €0.36 ($0.38) on Tuesday, reaching €23.26 ($24.74). The company had a trading volume of 383,548 shares. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($35.02). The company’s fifty day moving average is €24.58 and its 200 day moving average is €23.86.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

