Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.57.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

