Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Given New $2.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.99% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on FREQ. B. Riley decreased their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Frequency Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,088. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 5,179.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 700,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 2,031.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 272,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,801 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,968,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 166,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 219,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 138,280 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Frequency Therapeutics
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
