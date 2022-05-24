Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Given New $2.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 76.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FREQ. B. Riley decreased their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Frequency Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,088. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Frequency Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FREQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 5,179.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 700,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 2,031.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 272,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,801 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,968,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 166,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 219,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 138,280 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frequency Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.