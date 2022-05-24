Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.07) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRES. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,175 ($14.79) to GBX 1,225 ($15.41) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.84) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.44) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,054.38 ($13.27).

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 804.20 ($10.12) on Monday. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 610.60 ($7.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 997.60 ($12.55). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 762.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 794.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56. The firm has a market cap of £5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

