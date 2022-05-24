FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.79 Million

Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $378.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $374.32 million to $385.23 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $206.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 116.21% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $108,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,592 shares of company stock valued at $345,898 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,454 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,247,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 127.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 968,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 589.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,069,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,988,000 after acquiring an additional 914,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

