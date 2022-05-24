Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CFO Acquires $77,400.00 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) CFO Lewis A. Fanger purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 89,917 shares in the company, valued at $579,964.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,718. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $211.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

