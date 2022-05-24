Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) to post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Fulton Financial reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FULT. Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.74. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.