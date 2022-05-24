FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha in a report issued on Sunday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will earn $12.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha’s FY2024 earnings at $7.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.11 EPS.

NPNYY opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

