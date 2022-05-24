Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) CEO Eric I. Richman Buys 4,000 Shares

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) CEO Eric I. Richman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $10,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,991 shares in the company, valued at $558,235.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GANX opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Gain Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.43% and a negative net margin of 7,212.75%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GANX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GANX. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Gain Therapeutics from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

About Gain Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.