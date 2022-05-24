Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Shares of GRTX stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.40. Galera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 2,611.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

