Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08.

GLMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,505. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.77. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.08.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.