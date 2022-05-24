Gambling.com Group (GAMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 31st. Analysts expect Gambling.com Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Gambling.com Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. On average, analysts expect Gambling.com Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAMB. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

