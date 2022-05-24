Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:GEEXU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 31st

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, May 31st. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 2nd. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ GEEXU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12.

Get Games & Esports Experience Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEEXU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter worth $55,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue business combination with interactive media companies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games & Esports Experience Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.