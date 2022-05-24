Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 56.67 ($0.71).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.76) target price on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on shares of Gaming Realms in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of LON GMR opened at GBX 26.25 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £76.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 30.38. Gaming Realms has a 52 week low of GBX 20.39 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 42.40 ($0.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In related news, insider Mark Blandford acquired 117,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £30,667 ($38,589.40).

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

