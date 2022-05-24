GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Director Seamus M. Mcgill Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) Director Seamus M. Mcgill bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $16,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,555.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $131.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.41. GAN Limited has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). GAN had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. GAN’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Northland Securities cut GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GAN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,801,000 after acquiring an additional 78,986 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in GAN by 36.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after acquiring an additional 539,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in GAN by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 427,615 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in GAN by 9.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 975,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 81,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

